Boy, 11, dies as car hits lorry near Stonehenge
An 11-year-old boy has died after the car he was travelling in collided with a parked lorry in Wiltshire.
The boy, from London, was in a black BMW when it crashed into an HGV in a layby on the A303 near Stonehenge at about 19:30 BST on Saturday.
The BMW driver, a man in his 40s, and a 15-year-old boy, who are both also from London, suffered what Wiltshire Police have described as "potentially life-changing injuries".
The lorry driver was uninjured.
Police said the car was travelling westbound from the Countess Roundabout towards Stonehenge when the collision happened.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours following the crash.
National Highways said the eastbound carriageway has since reopened but the westbound carriageway remains closed while they work to recover the vehicles.
Act Insp Will Ayres said: "This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life."
"Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dash cam footage to get in touch.
