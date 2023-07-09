Serious crash between HGV and car shuts A303 near Stonehenge
A major road is closed in both directions after a serious collision involving a lorry and a car.
The incident happened on the A303 between the A345 and the A360 near Stonehenge at about 19:52 BST on Saturday.
National Highways said diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed throughout Sunday morning
An agency spokesperson said Wiltshire Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.
