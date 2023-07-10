Owen Dunn: Pair deny murdering Swindon teen

Owen Dunn was stabbed in Swindon last December

Two teenage boys have pleaded not guilty to murdering an 18-year-old who died after being stabbed.

A 15-year-old and a 18-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - are accused of killing Owen Dunn in Haydon End, Swindon, on 4 December.

Both also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court last week.

A date for their trial has now been set for 14 November.

