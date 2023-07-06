Man denies impersonating police officer to stop woman

The seized blue Ford Fiesta
A Ford Fiesta with blue lights was also seized by police

A man has denied impersonating a police officer so he could pull over a female driver in a country lane.

Chris Green, 31, of Nero Place, in Peterborough, was arrested after the incident in Corsham, Wiltshire, in May.

On Wednesday at Peterborough Magistrates Court he pleaded not guilty to one charge of impersonating an officer and was given conditional bail.

Mr Green will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 18 July for a case management hearing.

It is alleged he pulled over the woman on 6 May using flashing blue lights on his car.

