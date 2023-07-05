Swindon: Passengers unhurt after escaping bus fire in town
Passengers have escaped without injury after a bus went up in flames in a town centre.
Eyewitnesses said about six to eight people were on board the vehicle when it caught fire in Milford Street, Swindon, at about 18:00 BST.
Fire crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service extinguished the blaze and the road remains closed while engineers investigate the cause of the fire.
Ambulances were at the scene but nobody was injured, the fire service said.
"Crews wearing four sets of breathing apparatus used two hose reels and one main jet to extinguish the fire," a spokeswoman for the fire service added.
"Firefighters returned to their stations just before 19:00 BST."
Wiltshire Police also attended the incident.
