Redcliffe Bascule Bridge to fully close for refurb testing
- Published
A Bristol bridge will close to all road users while repair work to the lifting mechanism is tested.
Redcliffe Bascule Bridge will shut for 12 days from 17 July between 09:30 and 15:00 BST each day while the final stages of refurbishment are completed.
The £3m refurbishment has included important structural, mechanical and electrical repairs.
Repairs started in January 2021 but the contractor went into administration.
A new contractor is carrying out the remaining work to the bridge that serves as a main route from Redcliffe over the floating harbour to Queen Square.
"Provided the tests do not reveal any problems, after a short period to train our harbour staff and repaint parts of the bridge, the refurbishment works will be complete," said a Bristol City Council spokesperson.
"Our contractors will hand back the bridge towards the end of August."
The council has published diversion maps for traffic, public transport and pedestrians so people can check before they travel.