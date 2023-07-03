Group set up in memory of Swindon teen start new service
A community group set up in memory of a teenager who died after being stabbed have started a weekly drop in.
Owen Dunn, 18, was attacked in Haydon End, Swindon, on 4 December last year.
The Owen's World Safe Space is a confidential service and will take place at the Swindon Hub every Monday from 10:30 to 12:30 BST.
It is hoped it will encourage people to come forward and share information about knife crime.
Joanne Davis, the CEO of the community interest group, said: "We came up with the idea of the safe space because kids that are involved in county lines or knife crime have got nowhere to turn."
"They don't trust the police," she added.
The service will enable young people to speak in confidentiality and receive signposting to other services.
"We're working alongside several other organisations and we're working alongside the police as well," continued Ms Davis, who wants the police to introduce more stop and searches.
"It needs to be put in by government, they should have the powers to stop and search whenever they think they need to. But also, they need a lot more policing."
Joe Saunders, the Swindon superintendent for Wiltshire Police told BBC Radio Wiltshire that they recognise they need to improve the trust and confidence between the police and young people.
"It is a challenge and we do understand the public concerns around knife crime. My staff in Swindon are doing all they can to be visible," said Mr Saunders.
"Trust is something that's built over time. What we're doing is we are working with various other groups.
"We work with our partners, such as schools for early intervention and violence reduction.
"We have a multi agency knife crime group. We engage with local community groups, including the council to address these issues.
"We do our very best to urge young people to make different choices."
Philip Wilkinson, the police and crime commissioner for Wiltshire, confirmed that there will be an increased police presence in Wiltshire, with thirty eight new officers joining the force.
"We now have on the books more police than Wiltshire Police has ever had before," he said.
"Not only will there be more in numbers, but the new chief constable is determined that there will be more police on the front line engaging with our community."
However, Mr Wilkinson also recognises that the issue of trust is still a problem.
"That is something the chief constable and I are very aware of," he said.
"We need to do a lot more work with Swindon Borough and the Wiltshire council.
"We need to get into that space as a team. My office is doing a huge amount in terms of early intervention prevention."
A trial in relation to the death of Mr Dunn is scheduled to begin on 13 November.
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, face a plea and trial preparation hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 7 July.