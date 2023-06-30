New £5.4m funding for struggling Wiltshire households
- Published
A new round of funding worth £5.4m is to be distributed to households struggling to buy food or pay essential bills.
Wiltshire Council is to hand out the money, from round four of the Household Support Fund provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
The money is aimed at low-income households in need.
These include families with children, pensioners, unpaid carers and disabled people.
Wiltshire Council said it also wants to support rough sleepers and people from the Gypsy, Roma, Traveller and boater communities.
Cabinet member for public health Cllr Ian Blair-Pilling said: "This funding is to support households that are struggling the most with food and energy bills.
"Support will be provided through food parcels, energy vouchers, supermarket vouchers, household items and meals.
"To deliver this support the council and third sector organisations will work to get help to where it's needed, as quickly as possible."
The council will be working with local organisations to distribute the funding.
Fiona Oliver, Wiltshire Community Foundation joint chief executive said: "We know these funds will make a real difference and enable them to continue their vital work at a time when they are needed most."
Full details of how to apply for the grants and eligibility criteria will be available on the foundation's website from the start of July.
