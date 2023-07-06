Swindon barber offers free haircuts for school prom season
- Published
A barber is offering free haircuts to teenagers in need of a fresh trim for their prom.
Reign Barbers in Swindon came up with the idea after hearing parents and carers mention their financial worries.
Owner Jack Wilkinson said: "I knew from my mum when it came to my prom it was a big struggle for her."
He posted the offer on social media and received a really positive response from the community. He has now given six free haircuts with more on the way.
Mr Wilkinson told BBC Radio Wiltshire that a number of customers had mentioned the stress and pressure on their finances in the lead-up to prom season and he wanted to do his bit to help.
"I've had it drilled into me to from a young age to always try and help those who need a bit of help and do what you can to rally round," he said.
Mr Wilkinson said anyone feeling embarrassed or worried about asking for a free haircut could send him a private message.
"Drop me a message, no one will see it and just tell us you need a free haircut.
"The response has been amazing, members of the community in Toothill and Swindon dropping me messages and saying thanks and it means a lot to us," he added.
The grandmother of one client to receive a free haircut said she was "so grateful" to Mr Wilkinson.
"When I began looking at the price of everything to do with prom I instantly panicked on how I would be able to afford it all, especially with the current cost of living.
"But when I saw the offer Jack was running it was one less thing for me to worry about and am so so grateful to him for providing the free haircut," she added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk