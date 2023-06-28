Lorry ends up in field in Wiltshire as driver falls asleep
Published
A lorry driver who fell asleep at the wheel woke up in a field next to a motorway.
Wiltshire Police said the lorry had been in cruise control and the driver fell into the footwell when he fell asleep, as he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicle was found on the farmland between junctions 16 and 17 of the M4.
Having "somehow" escaped injury, the driver was given an on-the-spot penalty, police added.
Wiltshire Specialist Operations tweeted: "You can't park there Sir."
