Swindon burst water main may close road for two more weeks
- Published
A major road in Swindon that shut when a water main burst will not open for at least two more weeks.
Water flooded County Road on 18 June when a high pressure pipe burst.
Thames Water said due to the size and scale of the damaged pipe, repairs will take longer than originally thought and it will not open until 10 July at the earliest.
It has apologised to customers and businesses who have been impacted by the repair work.
The burst flooded the road near the Country Ground Hotel, with water reaching depths of around a foot (30.5cm) in places.
Paul Rocker, landlord of the pub, said it had been badly damaged.
"We were flooded out, under water, so we've had to close for a couple of months to get it refurbished," he said.
"It's quite severe damage. All the floors, the fridges, and the boiler."
Thames Water has apologised and said its claims team was working with those who had been flooded.
Water has been re-routed to keep the taps going.
A Thames Water spokesperson said: "We are working hard to re-open the road as soon as it is safe to do so."
