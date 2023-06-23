Swindon's Harbour Project unveils Refugee Week mural
- Published
A charity supporting 1400 asylum seekers and refugees has unveiled a new mural to mark Refugee Week.
The installation, by the Swindon-based Harbour Project, represents compassion - the theme of the week.
Local artist Sue Bardwell worked alongside guests of the charity to create the mural.
Refugee Week is a global festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.
UK Refugee Week Coordinator Lara Deffense visited from London to watch the unveiling of the mural and said she felt "overwhelmed" by her first visit to Swindon.
"This beautiful mural which has "we rise by lifting others" painted on it is just so stunning," she said.
"And it's a perfect representation of people coming together through arts and culture to celebrate each other," she added.
Ms Deffense describes Refugee Week, which is in its 25th year, as "record breaking" for 2023 with the most amount of towns and cities across the UK getting involved and 16 countries worldwide taking part in over 1,000 events.
Sheila and Patricia helped paint the mural and cut the ribbon to applause from a crowd of local people, Harbour volunteers, PCSO's and local councillors.
Sheila arrived from the Cameroon nine months ago and said the quote on the mural "we rise by lifting others" ties in with the theme of Refugee Week.
Clementine travelled to Swindon from Cameroon in October and said: "It's about pride, we're all together."
The Harbour Project is based at Broadgreen Community Centre and supports 1,400 asylum seekers and refugees in Swindon.
Claire Garret, CEO, said that creating the mural helped those the charity supports to feel pride.
She said: "The mural project has left the artists involved brimming with pride.
"When you are waiting for a decision from the Home Office your life is so limited; what you're able to do and the skills you're able to use.
"And people are bursting with determination to make some sort of contribution to their local community and to use their skills they want to be part of the community.
"This is their step towards making Harbour the vibrant place that it is," she concluded.
Refugee Week runs from 19-25 June.