Netheravon crash pair rescued from vehicle by fire crews
- Published
Two people who were left trapped after a crash have been rescued from their vehicle by firefighters.
The collision on the A345 near Netheravon happened at about 13:30 BST, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters provided casualty care for the pair after they were released, ahead of an ambulance crew's arrival.
"Thankfully it was not as bad as first reported," Specialist Operations at Wiltshire Police said in a tweet.
"All three services worked to get the road open and best care to the occupants."
The fire service added that the occupants of the second vehicle were able to get out by themselves.
