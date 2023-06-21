Thousands welcome summer solstice at Stonehenge
Some 10,000 people have gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge.
Druids and pagans joined a colourful mix of visitors to mark the longest day of the year at the ancient site in Salisbury, Wiltshire.
On the solstice, the sun rises behind the entrance to the stone circle, and rays of light are channelled into the centre of the monument.
Many people travel from around the world to celebrate at the stones.
Stonehenge's distinctive formation aligns to both the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.
Janet Burns and Gill Richardson, from County Durham, joined the celebrations in Salisbury.
"I wasn't sure what to expect but it exceeded my expectations," Ms Burns said.
Ms Richardson added: "Amazing, absolutely amazing. Never experienced anything like it, it was just fantastic."
"What a sunrise that we've experienced this morning," said Scott Ashburn, head of Stonehenge for English Heritage.
He said the sunrise "catches you off guard".
"You walk around with your back towards the sun then you hear the cheers then you turn around and it's there."
Mr Ashburn said he has to pinch himself sometimes, adding: "I really do look after one of the greatest wonders of the world."
It is believed solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.
