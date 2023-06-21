Thousands welcome summer solstice at Stonehenge

Some 10,000 people have gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge.

Druids and pagans joined a colourful mix of visitors to mark the longest day of the year at the ancient site in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

On the solstice, the sun rises behind the entrance to the stone circle, and rays of light are channelled into the centre of the monument.

Many people travel from around the world to celebrate at the stones.

Stonehenge's distinctive formation aligns to both the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.

This year saw a higher number of visitors than 2022's solstice sunrise
Rhode Island family Katelyn Sanders, Carolyn Pare and Vanessa Pheberger had come for their first solstice
Friends Janet Burns and Gill Richardson wore sunflowers to celebrate the solstice

Janet Burns and Gill Richardson, from County Durham, joined the celebrations in Salisbury.

"I wasn't sure what to expect but it exceeded my expectations," Ms Burns said.

Ms Richardson added: "Amazing, absolutely amazing. Never experienced anything like it, it was just fantastic."

People often touch or hug the stones as the sun rises
Friends take a selfie as the run rises about the stone circle at Stonehenge

"What a sunrise that we've experienced this morning," said Scott Ashburn, head of Stonehenge for English Heritage.

He said the sunrise "catches you off guard".

"You walk around with your back towards the sun then you hear the cheers then you turn around and it's there."

Scott Ashburn from English Heritage said it was a "perfect sunrise"

Mr Ashburn said he has to pinch himself sometimes, adding: "I really do look after one of the greatest wonders of the world."

Thousands waited to mark the longest day of the year
Senior druid King Arthur Pendragon conducts a service at Stonehenge on every solstice

It is believed solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.

It is the second summer solstice event at the stones since the pandemic

