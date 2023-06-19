Driver of car involved in fatal Swindon collision released
A woman arrested after the car she was driving hit a tree, killing her passenger, has been released under investigation, police said.
Officers attended the fatal collision in Kingsdown Road, Swindon at around 21.45 BST on Saturday.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a white Audi A3 in the area at the time of the incident has been asked to contact Wiltshire Police
The next of kin of the passenger, a man in his 40s, have been informed.
