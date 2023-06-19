Swindon assaults prompt greater stop and search police powers
- Published
A series of attacks in a town have led to police getting extra powers to stop and search people.
The "concerning incidents" prompted the Section 60 order in Swindon on Sunday evening that could last up to 24 hours.
It comes after two men were attacked on Sunday and another man was attacked inside his home.
Wiltshire Police said they were taking "proportional but robust action" to help officers maintain public safety.
Detectives believe a knife was used to assault the two men at about 13:30 BST in Moredon Road.
Both of those assaulted were admitted to hospital to be treated for serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
At about 16:20 a man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed and assaulted by an intruder inside his home in Thornford Drive.
A man was arrested over the second attack and remains in police custody.
'Community concern'
Over the weekend, Wiltshire Police also increased their presence in Devizes after concerns about knife crime were raised by residents.
Supt Liz Coles said: "The orders have been put in place in response to a number of quite serious incidents in the Swindon area - these include two assaults in which weapons were used, which will understandably have sparked community concern.
"We hope that the public will be assured that we are taking this proportional but robust action in order to support our front line officers in maintaining public safety and proactively tackling potential disorder."
Anyone with information about either incident or potential witnesses are asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk