Wiltshire Police increase Devizes presence amid knife crime fears
Police presence has been increased in a town after concerns about knife crime were raised by residents.
Wiltshire Police says it has put more officers on the streets in Devizes to address fears of increased anti-social behaviour.
The force has put in place a mobile police station over the weekend on Market Place and has been given powers to disperse people for up to 48 hours.
Ch Insp James Brain said the force had taken a "robust approach".
"We are aware of concerns and we would like to reassure the community of Devizes," he said.
"We are inviting members of the public to speak to officers about any concerns they may have and this is an opportunity to hand in potential weapons.
"Safer public spaces and tackling violence remain clear priorities for the force, outlined by our new chief constable Catherine Roper and we are continuing to work relentlessly to keep Devizes as safe a place to live as possible."
