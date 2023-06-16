Wiltshire fire: Firefighters extinguish blaze in Urchfont
- Published
A fire which took hold of the thatched roof of a Wiltshire home has been extinguished.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) were called to the blaze at a property in Urchfont, near Devizes, at 09:26 BST on Thursday.
Sixty firefighters from 15 fire crews tackled the flames, which were extinguished at around 22:00.
The fire service said there was significant damage to the house, but no occupants or pets had been hurt.
One crew stayed at the scene through the night to deal with hotspots and DWFRS left the scene at 09:00 on Friday.
The fire service will carry out a reinspection later to ensure the scene remains safe.
A DWFRS investigation is ongoing but the fire is believed to have started accidentally.
