Sixty firefighters tackling Urchfront thatched property fire
Sixty firefighters are tackling a fire in the thatched roof of a property.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the residential property in Urchfront, near Devizes, at 09:36 BST on Thursday.
They said the house is well-alight and is likely to be for some time.
The fire service urged local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke and to give them "as much as space as possible" due to the limited access to the area.
The service said the roof of the property will later be removed, creating more smoke in the area.
"Firefighters have been working in arduous conditions to contain the fire, strip the thatch from the roof, and salvage the occupiers' belongings," a spokesperson said.
A total of 15 fire crews are in attendance, with equipment including an aerial ladder platform, water carriers, support appliances and a small 4x4 pumping appliance.
No injuries have been reported and drivers are being asked to avoid the centre of Urchfont and The Green, which is being used as a rendezvous point for crews.
The fire service said an investigation into the cause would be held in due course.
