Flats in former Swindon social club given go-ahead
- Published
Plans to convert a former social club into flats have been given a second go-ahead.
Brett Property Group were first given approval to turn the former Reform Club in Beechcroft Road, Swindon, into five one-bedroom flats in July 2020.
However, this was not acted upon because of Covid-19 lockdowns.
Revised plans were submitted earlier this year, which include a study room in each flat, and have now been approved by Swindon Borough Council.
The company said that the new plans also include one parking space per dwelling and cycle provision, according to Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It added that there was a "requirement for this type of facility following the Covid-19 pandemic" and it was "driven by encouraging working from home".
Stratton St Margaret Parish Council did not object to the plan but did ask the borough council's planners to ensure sufficient parking for visitors.
Swindon Borough Council said: "The change of use to residential would introduce a more compatible use in terms of noise and disturbance with adjoining properties than the existing use of the property as community club."
The planners did not ask the developers for additional visitor parking, deeming the five spaces as proposed sufficient.
