Community 'marvellous' following Amesbury flats fire
- Published
A community reeling after a fire destroyed a block of flats has been "marvellous" at supporting each other, a local reverend has said.
Residents at Sandell Place, in Amesbury, were evacuated after a blaze started in a nearby bin store and spread to the building on Friday.
Reverend Barry Davis, from Amesbury Baptist Church, said a food bank is supporting those affected.
He added it is still uncertain when people will be able to go back home.
At least four of the 16 flats, owned by housing association Stonewater, were seriously damaged. No-one was injured.
Mr Davis said a lot of people felt "anger and frustration" over unanswered questions around "why the fire travelled so quickly up the side of the building".
He said four of the flats were "totally devastated", but that the community have been "marvellous", with people asking if they can provide clothes and furniture.
The local One Stop shop has also been providing fresh food to the residents, alongside a food bank, he added.
"Hosts have kindly put them up over the first few days so they've been able to provide them with various things to help them," Mr Davis said.
He said that as a church they will remain available for meetings with the council, Stonewater and local residents.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help those affected by the blaze while the fire service continues an investigation.
