Groom stopped for speeding on M4 on way to wedding

A silver BMW next to a police car in a laybyWiltshire Police
The speeding groom was pulled over on the M4 in Wiltshire

A groom heading to his wedding was pulled over by traffic police after being caught speeding on a motorway.

Wiltshire Police Special Ops tweeted "usually, the bride is always late" but the wedding-bound driver had "some explaining to do" after being caught driving at 121mph on the M4 in his silver BMW.

"A rear nearside tyre with cord exposed topped this stop off," the force added.

The speeding groom will appear in court at a date to be confirmed.

