Firefighters still tackling Pewsey recycling centre fire
- Published
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze that broke out on Thursday at a scrap metal centre.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) was called to the site on Milton Road, near Pewsey, at 14:44 BST.
About 20 firefighters are involved, but there are not thought to have been any injuries.
The B3087 remains closed and local residents have been urged to stay indoors.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
"It's a difficult, complex fire to tackle and it's obviously a very hot day, which makes the working conditions for the firefighters quite difficult," Andy Cole, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
"There's quite a significant smoke plume, so we're just urging residents in the area to keep their windows and doors shut."
Fire engines from Pewsey, Devizes, Stratton, Westlea, Salisbury, Trowbridge and Swindon are in attendance, along with support from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.