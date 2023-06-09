Swindon stabbing: Boy,15 in life-threatening condition

Police high-vis jacketGetty Images
The teenage boy was taken to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance

A teenager is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Swindon.

Police were called to Meadowcroft Fields, in Upper Stratton, shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday, following reports of disorder involving a group of youths.

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

There is a heightened police presence in Upper Stratton while inquiries are carried out, Wiltshire Police said.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.