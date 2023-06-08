Pewsey: Large fire breaks out at recycling centre
A large fire has broken out at a recycling centre in Wiltshire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) were called to the site on Milton Road, near Pewsey, at 14:44 BST.
A DWFRS spokesperson said: "There is a significant smoke plume which is blowing towards Pewsey village.
"We are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed and stay indoors if you can. This will continue into the evening."
They added: "This is a large fire with the scrapyard well alight and firefighting is ongoing."
Fire engines from Pewsey, Devizes, Stratton, Westlea, Salisbury, Trowbridge and Swindon are in attendance, along with support from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.
