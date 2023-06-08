Wiltshire residents concerned about 410 planned new homes
Residents and an MP have criticised plans for 410 new homes in part of Wiltshire.
The proposal is to build the houses on fields in Royal Wootton Bassett and a new primary school is also planned.
North Wiltshire Tory MP James Gray said: "Whilst I do not generally comment on planning applications I strongly object to these plans.
"The potential loss of yet more of Wiltshire's countryside gives me cause for concern.
"The large number of properties proposed will put significant pressure on local health services, schools and roads.
"I therefore ask this application be rejected," Mr Gray added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said one woman who lives at Swallows Mead, close to the site, said: "It will take up a lot of the green belt and the traffic in Bassett is terrible as it is.
"The noise for the next five years is going to be horrendous around here."
But she added she had no plan of moving out.
"We are in our later years. We own this and housing is more expensive now."
However, Tylen Constable, 23, who works as a barman at The Angel Hotel, said he did not think the plans were too bad but was concerned about traffic.
"I have lived in Bassett my whole life and it's good seeing your hometown get bigger.
"The main problem will be the traffic because the roads are stressed as it is."
He also said it would be good for business at The Angel: "We will get something out of it because we are on the high street."
A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes Southern has said in response to local objections: "The development will deliver significant investment towards local services and infrastructure, while helping to meet the demand for new homes in Wiltshire.
"The designs have been shaped by local feedback during consultation resulting in fewer homes to be built whilst increasing the amount of public open space in the plans."
