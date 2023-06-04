M4 carriageway closed after multi-vehicle crash
A carriageway of the M4 has been closed following a multi-vehicle crash.
Wiltshire Police said the collision, which involved a caravan and two lorries, happened between junction 18 for Bath and junction 17 for Chippenham, Wiltshire.
Police said the collision was reported around 20:00 BST and has closed the eastbound side of the road.
They are urging drivers to seek an alternative route while they deal with the ongoing incident.
