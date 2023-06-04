Salisbury man charged with attempted rape of teenager
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted rape and possession of a bladed article after a teenage girl was assaulted.
Officers were called to Mill Lane in the Stratford sub Castle area of Salisbury at 11:00 BST on Thursday.
William Thomas, 28, of Macklin Road, Salisbury, has also been charged with committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm with the intent to commit a sexual offence.
He is in custody and due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.