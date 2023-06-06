Wiltshire care placement delays 'too long for my autistic son'
- Published
David King, 55, is a full-time carer for his son Callum - but fears for when he can no longer support him.
Callum, 27, is severely autistic and Mr King worries his condition will worsen when that time comes, because of delays in Wiltshire's care system.
Wiltshire Council said it had seen an increase in the number of autistic people needing specialist support and was working "to increase capacity".
But Mr King thinks it will not be enough to get Callum the help he needs.
In the county it takes an average of 101 days to secure a long-term care placement for people in the kind of position his son is in, figures show.
If he needs to go into care, Callum would initially be moved into one of Wiltshire's two respite centres until the placement could be found.
But until now, Mr King says he has only successfully spent three nights in a respite centre.
"Should I not be able to care for [Callum} anymore he'd be staying [at a respite centre] for a lot more than one, two or three nights," he said.
"Which he couldn't cope with and they couldn't cope with."
'Every day's a challenge'
Describing caring for his son, Mr King says "it's pretty intense but it's not Callum's fault".
He can become overwhelmed by his environment on a daily basis, prompting him to self-harm and occasionally hitting out, in reaction to becoming over sensitised.
"Every day is a challenge", said Mr King, who lives in Westbury with Callum's stepmother Jill, 40, and half-brother Josh, aged 12.
"We have a very autistic Callum, but he has to come into the non-autistic world sometimes," he continued.
"As a family we spend a lot of time in Callum's world because if that makes Callum happy and reduces his self-harming then we all benefit."
Mr King recognises that with over 42,000 unpaid carers needing support by Wiltshire Council, finances can only stretch so far - but concerns for his family are growing.
"I acknowledge that the council are probably operating with not a lot of funds and a lot of people like me needing help," he said.
"But I've got to the stage where although I understand it, I'm kind of caring a little bit less and starting to worry more about me and my little family.
"Future planning for when the time comes that I'm unable to care for Callum - that's crucial. He can not fit into your Wiltshire Council systems."
'Placements closely monitored'
Councillor Jane Davies, cabinet member for special educational needs and disabilities, said there had been an increase in the number of autistic people in the county who need special support.
"To meet this demand we are working closely with the market to increase capacity," she said.
"We only use providers who have the necessary skills to support autistic individuals and placements are closely monitored.
"We are developing a carers' strategy with partners to ensure that the long term needs of carers are identified and systems are in place to support them.
"Carers are also encouraged to consider the long term support needs of their family member so that early planning can take place. If carers can no longer continue in their caring role then suitable alternative arrangements are made."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk