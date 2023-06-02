Swindon knife crime: Dozens arrested as police step up patrols
More than 300 focused patrols have been carried out in response to an increase in knife crime in Swindon, leading to 30 arrests.
Wiltshire Police has conducted four weeks of "enhanced proactive policing".
It happened last month, with the arrests being for a mix for drugs, weapons and violence offences.
Supt Phil Staynings said: "It has been a hugely positive month, which has allowed us to build an informed picture of the situation in Swindon."
Officers from different teams across the force took part in hundreds of patrols - which included stop-and-search - bail order checks and closure order checks.
'Tragic consequences'
Recent deaths have included Owen Dunn and Lee Turner, who were both from the town and died as a result of stabbings.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 308 serious offences involving a knife in Wiltshire in 2022, a 14% increase on the previous year.
Supt Staynings said: "This [the rise in knife crime] has resulted in people suffering injuries and ultimately we know that this type of activity can lead to tragic consequences for individuals, families and communities.
"As a result staff have been relentless in conducting a range of proactive activities in hotspot areas to address the issues whilst minimising the risk to the public and protecting the most vulnerable."
Supt Staynings said further activity will continue as the force looks to combat knife crime and youth and gang related violence in the town.
He added: "Combatting knife crime and youth and gang related violence remains something that can't be done by the police alone.
"We continue to rely on communities for information, and we are working tirelessly with our partners to create a collaborative, joined up approach to educate the public on the dangers of carrying knives."
Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson welcomed the operation's results.
He said: "Knife crime and gang-related violence is becoming more prevalent in some of our communities and we must do all we can to tackle this issue and work closely with partner agencies to look at the whole issue from early intervention and increased awareness and education, as well as robust enforcement and proactive policing."
