Cyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash with towed car
A cyclist, though to have been holding onto the side of a moving car, has sustained potentially life-changing injuries after a crash.
Police believe the man on a red pushbike held onto the car, which was being towed, in Spa Road, Melksham.
At around 18:35 BST he then lost his grip, fell off and was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, left the scene but was later found at a property nearby.
She has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and for drug driving and remains in custody for questioning.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and added the cyclist was in his 40s.
