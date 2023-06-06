Ceiling repairs to begin on Wilton Library
- Published
Repair work is set to begin on a library which has been temporarily closed due to a damaged ceiling.
Wilton Library closed on 6 April for safety reasons after the ceiling was found to be in poor condition.
Following further investigation by Wiltshire Council, the work is set to commence on 8 June, with hopes it will be completed by mid-August.
Councillor Ian Blair-Pilling said the closure was "necessary to ensure people's safety".
He said all books currently out on loan from Wilton Library will have their return date extended until the library reopens.
Books can also be returned at other Wiltshire libraries.
Mr Blair-Pilling, cabinet member for libraries, apologised for the closure and said the council was looking forward to reopening the facility in the summer.
"We are also taking the opportunity to carry out other repair work to the roof during this period, which will hopefully prevent the need for further works and building closures in the future," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk