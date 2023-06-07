Wiltshire army veteran to take on Sahara desert challenge
- Published
An army veteran and amputee is taking on a 62-mile (100km) walk across the Sahara desert for charity.
Stacey Cresswell will complete the challenge in November before attempting an ultra Marathon next year.
The 51-year-old, who is raising funds for Walking With The Wounded, said adaptive sport has helped him to recover from his amputation and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Mr Cresswell said he is doing this now, to see "just how far I can go".
'Best decision'
Mr Cresswell, from Rowde in Wiltshire, was diagnosed with popliteal artery entrapment syndrome in the early 1990's whilst serving as part of 16 Regiment Royal Artillery.
After three failed surgeries, a collapsed artery and what he described as "over 30 years of pain", Mr Cresswell opted to have his right leg amputated above the knee in 2021.
He said that was "the best decision I ever made".
"The leg coming off was never an issue but emotionally I didn't realise how damaged I was," he added.
Within four months, Mr Cresswell was walking again and he said the sporting opportunities that followed post amputation helped him to improve his mental health condition.
He said this new challenge was inspired by people he met while representing Team UK at the US Air Force Warrior Games Trials in February.
"I met some great guys out there from both sides of the water they were such an inspiration," he said.
"They made you realise you could do anything."
After returning from the games Mr Cresswell spoke with a representative from Walking With The Wounded about needing a new challenge.
The idea of completing the Marathon Des Sables was mentioned and Mr Cresswell said he quickly took up the opportunity.
Marathon Des Sables is an ultra endurance event with competitors attempting 155 miles (250km) in seven days.
A change of leg is needed for Mr Cresswell to be able to complete the Sahara challenge as his current prosthetic is only suitable for standing and short walks.
A new "super leg" prosthetic with a battery powered knee will arrive in July to help him begin training.
Mr Cresswell, who has set up a Go Fund Me page, said he will use the Kennet and Avon canal towpath near to the family home to prepare for the 100km challenge.
"This is an opportunity that doesn't come round every day and while it will be life changing for me, it will potentially help so many others who have served their country with pride and dignity," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk