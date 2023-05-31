Driver arrested after police pursuit from Salisbury to Southampton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving after a police pursuit from Salisbury to Southampton.
Wiltshire Police said officers saw a silver Lexus speeding through a residential area in Wilton at about 21:20 BST on 29 May.
Officers followed the car for about 30 miles along the A36 and M27 into Southampton where a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at about 21:50 BST.
He has been released on bail.
Sgt Ben Brewster said: "I am seeking witnesses to the manner of driving, or anybody who may have been affected by the standard of driving of the vehicle involved in the pursuit."
Wiltshire Police would also like to hear from drivers who may have relevant dash cam footage.
