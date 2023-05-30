Man dies in two-vehicle crash on A4 in Wiltshire
- Published
A man in his 50s has died in a crash on the A4 in Wiltshire.
A woman was also injured in the two-vehicle crash which happened just after midday on Monday on the A4 near East Kennett.
Wiltshire Police said the man who died, who was from Marlborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk