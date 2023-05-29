Three ponies killed in crash on A36 in Wiltshire
Three ponies have died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire.
Police said officers were called to the A36 on Sunday at about 23:00 BST after the animals were reported to be "loose" on the road.
"Sadly, three of the animals died at the scene," the force said.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, and the road was closed overnight between Stapleford and Steeple Langford.
"Another horse was tracked down and safely contained while the owners were contacted," police added.
