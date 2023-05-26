Man dies in two-vehicle crash on A360 near Salisbury
A man died when he was involved in a collision on a main route through Wiltshire.
The 20-year-old van driver was pronounced dead at the scene, following the crash involving two vehicles on the A360, on Thursday night.
Emergency crews attended the scene, north of Salisbury, at about 19.30 BST.
A passenger in the van, a man aged in his 50s, is currently being treated in hospital for serious injuries, Wiltshire Police said.
The driver and passengers in the second vehicle suffered no significant injuries.
No arrests were made, police confirmed.
Next of kin of both men have been informed and the force said their thoughts were with them at this "incredibly difficult" time.
