Kit stolen from Swindon police station is recovered
A "significant" amount of property stolen from a police station has been recovered.
People were warned about being approached by fake officers after uniform and handcuffs were stolen on 14 May from Swindon West Police Point.
Wiltshire Police says an "urgent review" into safety at its properties is being carried out.
A 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of burglary, has been released on police bail.
Wiltshire Police declared a critical incident after the theft but say all the items including all the uniform and police kit have been recovered.
The force said the 27-year-old was arrested on Monday and the stolen items recovered at a property in Swindon.
'Wide-ranging review'
Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: "I hope that this update provides some reassurance to our communities but, let me clear, our investigation will continue at pace.
"Whilst I need to be cognisant of the live, criminal proceedings, this incident has been a catalyst for us to conduct an urgent, wide-ranging review of our estate security.
"This is to ensure our people, buildings and the information we hold are safeguarded more rigorously.
"I appreciate the impact this burglary has had on our communities in Swindon and wider, but my commitment to you is that we will learn lessons from this incident."
Three other men arrested in connection with the incident, which happened when the building was empty, will face no further action, Wiltshire Police said.
The force referred itself to the Information Commissioner's Office and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the theft.
