Purton's Widharm Farm owners plan to create dining space
- Published
Outbuildings of a Grade II-listed farmhouse could be converted into a commercial private dining room.
The owners of Widharm Farm in Purton, near Swindon, have submitted the proposal to Wiltshire Council.
Their plans to transform the dilapidated outbuildings involve a small commercial kitchen and a dining room for up to 30 guests.
It is hoped the development would breathe "new life" into the heritage buildings, they say.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported their application states the outbuildings are "curtilage listed" meaning they are of historic importance to the farm's listed status.
It adds: "The two outbuildings generally remain structurally intact, they are however in a poor state of repair with structural cracks in the outer walls penetrating through to the internal face and extensive vegetation growing up and in some case into the outbuildings.
"The remaining outbuildings located on site are in a similar state of repair with some partially collapsed and with dense vegetation growing up and into the buildings in places."
It also points out that the proposed dining space would not be a restaurant, but an "exclusive private dining experience for a select number of guests."
"The intelligent management of change is a key principle necessary to sustain the historic environment for present and future generations to enjoy," the plan continues.
"The proposals have been carefully and sensitively designed in order to ensure that they do not have an adverse impact on the character of the listed property or wider area."
