Owen Dunn murder: Case dropped against 15-year old boy
Charges have been dropped against a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder.
This follows the death of 18-year-old Owen Dunn, who died after being stabbed in Swindon on 4 December last year.
The decision to drop a murder charge against the 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was made by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Two other boys, aged 15 and 17, face a plea and trial preparation hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 7 July.
A trial in relation to the death of Mr Dunn, who died after being attacked on Mazurek Way, Haydon End, is scheduled to begin on 13 November.
