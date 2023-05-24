Housing and care home plans for Highworth farmland
Ninety new properties and a 75-bed care home could be built on farmland near a market town.
Developer Hopkins Estates Limited has applied for outline permission for the development at Highworth, Wiltshire.
Space for industrial or commercial buildings are included in the application.
The public are being asked to give their views on the plans for the site, which is just north of the Blackworth Roundabout.
To separate the houses from Blackworth the developer is promising a buffer of green space and hedgerows, with open land incorporating a flood alleviation pond, trees, meadows and footpaths.
The proposals include giving access from the eastern end of the site with a separate access for the care home, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The developer's application for outline permission added: "The existing high bund, tall hedges, trees and woodland block are very effective at screening the proposed development buildings.
"Additional trees planted along strategic sections of the development site boundary increase screening of views from the adjacent footpaths as well as views from Blackworth. The planting species for the native species boundary trees would be selected from existing local hedgerow trees."
Swindon Borough Council said there should be a minimum of 27 homes available at an affordable rent and two houses should be fully accessible for wheelchair users.
Members of the public have until 6 June to give their views on the development via the council's website.
