Calne girl, 3, died after being hit by reversing delivery van
A three-year-old died when a Hermes delivery driver reversed over her as she played outside her grandmother's home, an inquest has heard.
Milliee-Ann McKellar was in the driver's blind spot when he started reversing in Campion Close, Calne, Wiltshire, on 3 March 2021.
She died of severe head injuries and also suffered multiple pelvic fractures.
The coroner recorded her cause of death as a road traffic collision.
The inquest at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court in Salisbury on Thursday heard driver Sergiu Tomaiaga had parked in the cul-de-sac with two wheels on the pavement to deliver parcels.
'Didn't stand a chance'
When he returned to his Mercedes Sprinter van he checked his mirrors and rear camera but Milliee-Ann, who was playing on her scooter, would have been in his blindspot.
Neighbour Steven Hargreaves, who had an unobstructed view of the incident unfolding, said Milliee-Ann had attempted to move when the van started reversing, but she "didn't stand a chance".
Despite the efforts of emergency services, Milliee-Ann was pronounced dead at 13:08 GMT on the day of the incident.
In a statement to police, her mother Tanzin Wells said her daughter was comfortable playing in the street and would often play with other children.
She said Milliee-Ann had good knowledge of road safety and would stop and look when crossing a road.
Ms Wells, who was sitting in a nearby garden with neighbours when the incident happened, said she was keeping an eye on Milliee-Ann through the gaps in a picket fence.
She said her daughter was standing on the pavement when she was hit.
No prosecution
But Sgt Jonathan Brooks, an officer with the forensic collision investigation unit, said that in his opinion she would have been standing in the road at the time of impact.
Sgt Brooks said Milliee-Ann's family's view of her would have been obstructed by the picket fence and six wheelie bins "which would have made difficult, in my opinion, to place her with any accuracy".
The officer confirmed the investigation had found the three-year-old would have been in the driver's blind spot.
Sgt Brooks said that considering Milliee-Ann's stature and weight in comparison to the size and power of the van, it was "unlikely (the driver) was able to appreciate what was occurring".
Coroner Ian Singleton offered his condolences to the family.
Wiltshire Police previously confirmed that the driver involved will not be prosecuted over the incident.
Mr Tomaiaga has since returned to Romania.
