Swindon: Three arrested following police station burglary
- Published
Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a police station in which equipment, including handcuffs and a baton, was stolen.
Swindon West Police Point was broken into in the early hours of Sunday.
As well as uniform and equipment, a number of pocket notebooks and five police laptops were taken.
Of the three people arrested, two have been released on bail pending further inquiries while the third has been released under investigation.
The incident prompted Wiltshire Police to declare a critical incident and refer the break in to the Information Commissioner's Office.
Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: "I would like to reassure the public that we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and our investigation continues at pace."
A full audit of items in the building, which took several days to conduct, found two police hats, two protective body armour vests and a black equipment vest had been stolen, the force said.
Also taken were an extendable police baton, a police radio, two sets of handcuffs, two body worn video cameras, three torches and PAVA spray - which is similar to pepper spray.
A number of other items including a police jacket, police patch and shoulder epaulettes were also stolen.
Following the burglary, ACC Smith advised anyone who was unsure they are dealing with a genuine police officer to verify their identity via 101, or to call 999 if they are extremely concerned or suspicious.
The force also warned that information about individuals displayed on noticeboards in the building would have been compromised and said it is contacting these individuals "with urgent effect".
Wiltshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or seen any of the stolen items to contact investigators.
As well as referring itself to the Information Commissioner's Office, Wiltshire Police has raised the matter to the Home Office Public Safety Group Emergency Response Team.
It has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
