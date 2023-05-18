Potholes repaired after teenager places spoof golf sign
Work is under way to resurface a high street after a resident placed crazy golf signs on the road to highlight its poor condition.
Campaigner Ben Thornbury put up the signs in Malmesbury, claiming that Wiltshire Council was not listening to local concerns about the road.
The council recently received £3.6m from the Government to deal with potholes and work has now started.
It said it is also making a "heatmap" of areas with the worst problems.
Mr Thornbury originally posted the images on a town Facebook group, jokingly inviting people to play crazy golf with the holes.
Local residents told BBC Wiltshire they believed the work would not have taken place without Mr Thornbury's campaign.
The signs were removed after the council contacted Mr Thornbury to say they could pose a distraction to drivers.
The Mayor of Malmesbury, councillor Gavin Grant, said he is delighted the problems have been resolved.
"Our trump card, apart from the great publicity campaign by young Ben, was the news that the Royal Logistics Corp will be marching through Malmesbury this weekend," he said.
"I pointed out that I was going to have explain why half the troops had broken their ankles."
Wiltshire Council said it is continuing its focus on fixing potholes in the county after a record number of reports earlier in the year.
The work is expected to be completed by Saturday.
