Wiltshire family living in van welcome rental reforms
Families who have been through no-fault evictions have welcomed rental reforms.
The Brady family who live in the Pewsey Vale in Wiltshire were involved in two no-fault evictions, also known as a section 21 eviction notice, in the past two years.
After being forced out of their home they have now resorted to living in their van.
They are welcoming a planned ban on no-fault evictions under new legislation being tabled in Parliament.
Speaking to BBC West, Mr Brady said: "At the moment, we are are camped at a campsite with a washing machine, a shower and it's got a little play park for the children."
Mr Brady is a gardener, his wife also works full time and the pair run a social enterprise in the Pewsey Vale.
The family were evicted from a property they had lived in for 15 years during the pandemic and did not find anywhere to live, so ended up moving into the van.
"It is the most stressful time of my life knowing we haven't got bricks and mortar to move in to," Mr Brady said.
The family are now able to bid on council houses when they become available, but so far everything has been at least an hour away from where they live.
Mr Brady said the family needed to remain in the Pewsey Vale or Marlborough area because it is where his business network is and where his children are at school.
"There is a housing crisis and there are reasons behind it - you can use whatever excuses you want but it is a political decision," Mr Brady added.
"It was a political decision not to build enough houses, it was a political decision to sell off the social housing stock."
'Never missed a rent payment'
Annalisa Jackson lives in a rented house with her children in Swindon, she was handed a section 21 eviction notice on 13 May.
"I've been living here for eight years and we never missed a rent payment," Ms Jackson said.
When she split from her husband, Ms Jackson told her landlord she was a sole tenant.
She said: "I was told 'no' I couldn't stay in the house and I was going to be evicted.
"I rather suppose it's so the he can get me and the kids out so he can put the rent up."
Ms Jackson said it would be great if no-fault evictions were banned, but added: "I don't know how realistic it is really, there is always someone who can just make up a reason."
Councillor Phil Alford, cabinet member for housing at Wiltshire Council, said: "We are a large county and it is not possible to have temporary accommodation provision in every town or parish within the Wiltshire area.
"We would always encourage families to actively look in the private sector as an alternative to social housing."
Chris Norris from the National Residential Landlords Associations told the BBC it welcomes parts of the bill which is being tabled in Parliament, but says landlords will need to be confident they will be able to repossess properties as quickly as possible.
