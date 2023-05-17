Man held on suspicion of stalking schoolgirl in Chippenham
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking following a number of incidents reported in Chippenham.
The man, aged in his 40s, is alleged to have followed a 12-year-old girl whilst she was walking home from school in the northern part of the town.
Inquiries have been ongoing since the incidents in February and March.
The man has been taken into custody at Swindon Police Station where he remains for further questioning.
Sgt Jamie Ball, of Chippenham Neighbourhoods Policing Team, said: "I hope news of this arrest provides reassurance to the community that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously.
"If you wish to report an incident please do not hesitate to call us."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk