Ukrainian completes 600 mile trek in aid of refugee charities
- Published
A Ukrainian woman has walked 600 miles (965 km) from Wiltshire to the top of Ben Nevis to raise money for other refugees.
Sofiia Volovyk, 22, who settled in Swindon after fleeing Kiev, set off on 24 August, Ukrainian Independence Day.
An injury and the death of Queen Elizabeth II delayed the final leg in climbing the highest peak in the UK.
"The walk symbolised the struggle the people of my country are dealing with every day," she said.
Determined to complete the trek, having delayed in September 2022 out of respect to the Royal Family, Ms Volovyk set off on the King's Coronation day to finish the last gruelling 200 miles (321 km).
Her endurance walk was not only to represent the journey Ukrainians have made as they fled the war in their country, but also a personal journey of discovery.
"I, and many other Ukrainians, have dealt with significant trauma in dealing with the war that Russia started in March last year," she said.
"Feelings of guilt for having left people behind, feelings of worry for our friends, family and civilians called up to fight on the front line, and in processing our own grief knowing our country is still under daily attack and there is no end yet in sight."
Ms Volovyk finally climbed to the summit of Ben Nevis in Scotland on Tuesday in deep fog, high winds and in more than a foot of snow and freezing temperatures.
"I raised the Ukrainian flag at the top of the summit and left it there to remind others that you can achieve anything you set your mind to," she said.
The walk has raised over £4,500 for Ukrainian charities and the support group Ms Volovyk chairs, called Swindon Welcomes Ukraine.
The donations, being raised on her JustGiving page, will also help Dobro, a charity which has been supporting Ukrainian families and children deal with the trauma of war.
She added she wanted to thank everyone who had helped Ukrainian refugees.
"I am grateful to all those who have supported me along the way and to the UK as a whole for opening their arms, and their homes, to Ukrainians," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk