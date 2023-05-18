Swindon schools to receive funding from government grant
Schools in Wiltshire will receive a cash boost of nearly £3m in the next two years.
The government is providing an extra £2bn to schools nationwide, and North Swindon schools will get £2.9m of the pot.
A typical primary school will receive an extra £35,000, and a typical secondary school will receive £200,000.
MP Justin Tomlinson said: "It is absolutely essential our local schools get more funding."
The money also includes cash to find the government's 4.5% pay offer for teachers next year, alongside a one-off payment of £1,000.
Nationally, pupil premium funding rates will also be increased with the remainder of the £2bn, which are rising by 5% in the 2023/2024 academic year.
Pupil premium funding for schools is based partly on the number of children who are currently, or have been, eligible for free school meals.
Mr Tomlinson added: "I am particularly pleased we continue to put more money into the pupil premium to target support to the most disadvantaged schools.
"I will continue to work with our fantastic local schools to raise concerns and ensure they get the support they need."
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "I am hugely grateful to all our brilliant teachers, school leaders and support staff for all their incredible work and the immeasurable impact they have on the lives of children every day."
