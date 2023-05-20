Bath woman walking 320 miles for prostate cancer charity

Susan Saker and Richard SakerFamily handout
Ms Saker said: "Richard always said you’ll be alright - he was right - but I didn’t think so at the time"
By Chloe Harcombe
BBC News

A woman is walking 320-miles (515km) to raise money for charity after the death of her husband.

Susan Saker, from Bath, is walking part of the Southwest Coastal Path to fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK.

Her six-week journey began in Minehead on 17 April and is due to end in Falmouth on 29 May.

Ms Saker said: "I feel alive again; I've found things in myself I haven't recognised because of my grief."

The 69-year-old keen walker, who is in the penultimate week of her challenge, had always aspired to walk the coastal route.

It wasn't until she lost her husband, Richard, to prostate cancer in May 2022, when she began planning the pilgrimage.

Susan Saker
Ms Saker brought a cuddly dog "mascot" in her backpack, in memory of the couple's dog, Abi

She said when they discussed the idea two days before his passing, he called her "crazy".

Shortly after Mr Saker passed away, Ms Saker joined a walking group set up by Dorothy House Hospice Care.

"Walking in groups for the bereaved is fantastic.

"I must admit, I'm not really a group person, but I found it really reassuring", she said.

Family handout
Dorothy House Hospice Care supported the couple during Mr Saker's final days

Since embarking on the journey, Ms Saker has raised more than £4,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

When she began her challenge in April, she said she found it difficult as it "highlighted what being alone meant".

She said she particularly struggled with feelings of loneliness whilst being surrounded by couples in restaurants.

"To lose your best mate, your lover.,. it floors you.

"I don't think I've ever gone through anything as hard in my life", she added.

OneWomanAndHisDog Instagram
Ms Saker wants to raise awareness of prostate cancer and get screening for men aged over 50

Despite her struggles throughout the trip - including bad weather conditions, steep pathways and her own emotions - Ms Saker said she had felt the benefits of the "cathartic" experience.

She said: "It's amazing how we can dig deep in ourselves and see how strong we are.

"There were times last year when I did not want to get up."

OneWomanAndHisDog Instagram
Ms Saker has been documenting the trip on Instagram

Ms Saker credited Dorothy House Hospice Care for supporting her through her grief.

In line with National Walking Month, the charity is encouraging people experiencing bereavement to consider joining one of its "Walking Through Grief" groups.

The charity is promoting the initiative as it allows people to connect with others, whilst enjoying the therapeutic benefits of exercise in a safe and supportive environment.

Anybody who has experienced loss can join one of the groups, regardless of their fitness level.

The walks are gentle and designed to promote physical and emotional wellbeing.

OneWomanAndHisDog Instagram
Ms Saker said: "Everybody needs to be on their own sometimes - it doesn’t have to be a dangerous challenge"

Ms Saker's challenge is due to end on the first anniversary of her husband's death.

She said: "I've been challenged emotionally and physically, but now I'm at the end, I can't fathom my feelings.

"But I can honestly say now I feel like I've walked some way out of my grief from last year.

"I'm walking into a new year."

