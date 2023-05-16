Critical incident after Swindon police station break-in
A critical incident has been declared after a break-in at a police station.
Police uniform and electronic equipment were stolen from the Swindon West Police Point in the early hours of Sunday, Wiltshire Police said.
The incident has been referred to the Information Commissioners Office and police said every step has been taken to ensure data on the stolen devices cannot be accessed.
A man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and is in police custody.
Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said while she understood it was a "concerning incident for the public", she assured the public they "have taken every necessary step to ensure that any data cannot be accessed on any of the electronic devices that have been stolen."
She urged anyone who was unsure whether they were dealing with a genuine police officer to "call them and check their identity immediately".
'Verification check'
ACC Smith said they offer "a simple verification process to the public which will allow them to confirm that an officer is on duty", with officers able to "offer to carry out a verification check to anyone they engage with who appears concerned for their safety or vulnerable".
"They can do this by putting their personal issue radio on loudspeaker and asking a member of our control room to confirm who they are and that they are on duty," she continued.
"We are still investigating how the burglary has occurred and we have made an early arrest", however the "investigation is ongoing with multiple lines of inquiry".
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the burglary and witnesses to get in touch.
